Hammond and UMass-Lowell host Albany (NY)

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-2, 2-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-12, 0-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Everette Hammond scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 72-70 win over the Maine Black Bears.

The Great Danes are 2-2 in home games. Albany (NY) is 2-11 against opponents over .500.

The River Hawks have gone 2-0 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.7 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 12.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the River Hawks. Yuri Covington is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

