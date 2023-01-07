Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Milwaukee after 23-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (10-5, 4-1 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-5, 3-2 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Milwaukee Panthers (10-5, 4-1 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-5, 3-2 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne -8.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts the Milwaukee Panthers after Jarred Godfrey scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 79-69 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Mastodons have gone 7-1 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fifth in the Horizon shooting 35.4% from deep, led by Redford Dunton shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Panthers are 4-1 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

BJ Freeman is averaging 12.1 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

