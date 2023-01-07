Girard and Syracuse host No. 11 Virginia

Syracuse Orange (10-5, 3-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (10-5, 3-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -11; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers after Joseph Girard III scored 28 points in Syracuse’s 70-69 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Cavaliers are 6-1 in home games. Virginia is the best team in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.1 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Orange have gone 3-1 against ACC opponents. Syracuse is eighth in the ACC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 7.8.

The Cavaliers and Orange square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kihei Clark is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jayden Gardner is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Girard is averaging 16.7 points for the Orange. Justin Taylor is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

