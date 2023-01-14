BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Beulah 51, Shiloh 46 Bishop Ryan 80, Lewis & Clark/Berthold/North Shore Plaza Co-op 27 Bismarck 82, Dickinson…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beulah 51, Shiloh 46

Bishop Ryan 80, Lewis & Clark/Berthold/North Shore Plaza Co-op 27

Bismarck 82, Dickinson 66

Central Cass 68, Northern Cass 19

Circle, Mont. 43, Mon-Dak 31

Des Lacs-Burlington 79, Glenburn 26

Devils Lake 84, Grand Forks Red River 81

Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 53, Larimore 52

Dunseith 65, Westhope/Newburg 60

Edgeley/K-M 60, Strasburg-Zeeland 36

Enderlin 68, Maple River 60

Fargo Davies 85, Wahpeton 51

Fargo North 81, Sheyenne 66

Fargo Shanley 70, West Fargo Horace 52

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 69, Hillsboro/Central Valley 47

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 66, Parshall/NSP Co-op 62

Leola/Frederick, S.D. 56, Oakes 45

Linton/HMB 58, LaMoure/L-M 38

Mandan 86, Watford City 59

Midway-Minto 49, Cavalier 47

Minot 69, Williston 49

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 62, Our Redeemer’s 44

Powers Lake 67, Nedrose 47

Richland 54, Lisbon 43

Sargent County 49, Kindred 45

Surrey 52, South Prairie 51

Thompson 60, Grafton 50

Turtle Mountain 81, St. Mary’s 74

Velva 57, Bottineau 52

Waubay/Summit, S.D. 79, Tri-State 35

West Fargo 79, Fargo South 77

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

