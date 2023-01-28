Freeman leads Milwaukee against Northern Kentucky after 26-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (14-7, 8-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-8, 9-2 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Milwaukee Panthers (14-7, 8-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-8, 9-2 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -5.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee’s 93-86 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Norse are 12-2 on their home court. Northern Kentucky ranks ninth in the Horizon with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Brandon averaging 5.6.

The Panthers are 8-3 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the Horizon allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is scoring 19.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 9.7 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Freeman is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.