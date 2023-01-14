Florida Atlantic defeats North Texas for 15th straight win

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis had 16 points in Florida Atlantic’s 66-62 win against North Texas on Saturday.…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis had 16 points in Florida Atlantic’s 66-62 win against North Texas on Saturday.

Davis had three steals for the Owls (16-1, 6-0 Conference USA). Vladislav Goldin scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added eight rebounds. Giancarlo Rosado recorded 11 points. It was the 15th victory in a row for the Owls.

Tylor Perry led the way for the Mean Green (14-4, 5-2) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Scott added 14 points and two steals for North Texas. In addition, Kai Huntsberry finished with 13 points.

Florida Atlantic visits Western Kentucky on Monday and North Texas visits Florida International, also on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

