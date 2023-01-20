Ervin leads Elon against Towson after 20-point performance

Towson Tigers (13-7, 5-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-17, 0-6 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Towson Tigers (13-7, 5-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-17, 0-6 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the Towson Tigers after Zac Ervin scored 20 points in Elon’s 62-54 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Phoenix are 2-5 in home games. Elon has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 5-2 in conference games. Towson is fifth in the CAA shooting 34.6% from downtown. Ryan Conway paces the Tigers shooting 47.9% from 3-point range.

The Phoenix and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Phoenix. Ervin is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Cameron Holden is averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.