Earlington leads San Diego against BYU after 21-point game

BYU Cougars (12-6, 2-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (8-9, 1-2 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays the BYU Cougars after Marcellus Earlington scored 21 points in San Diego’s 84-82 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros are 6-4 on their home court. San Diego is ninth in the WCC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 6.5.

The Cougars are 2-1 against WCC opponents. BYU averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Toreros and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Toreros. Earlington is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Dallin Hall is averaging 6.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Cougars. Rudi Williams is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

