Duke takes home win streak into matchup with No. 17 Miami

Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke will try to keep its 10-game home win streak alive when the Blue Devils take on No. 17 Miami.

The Blue Devils have gone 9-0 in home games. Duke is the ACC leader with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Young averaging 3.1.

The Hurricanes are 6-2 in ACC play. Miami ranks fourth in the ACC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 4.1.

The Blue Devils and Hurricanes match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Roach averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 14.9 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Duke.

Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.