Drake hosts Missouri State following Clay’s 21-point game

Missouri State Bears (9-9, 5-3 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (14-5, 5-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -7.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays the Drake Bulldogs after Donovan Clay scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 64-62 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 in home games. Drake is third in the MVC shooting 35.6% from downtown, led by Okay Djamgouz shooting 52.2% from 3-point range.

The Bears are 5-3 against conference opponents. Missouri State averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18.2 points and six rebounds. Roman Penn is shooting 45.5% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.