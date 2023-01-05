Dentlinger leads South Dakota State against North Dakota State after 22-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (4-11, 1-2 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (4-11, 1-2 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota State -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits the North Dakota State Bison after Matt Dentlinger scored 22 points in South Dakota State’s 71-64 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Bison have gone 2-2 at home. North Dakota State is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jackrabbits are 2-1 in conference matchups. South Dakota State ranks eighth in the Summit with 29.7 rebounds per game led by Zeke Mayo averaging 6.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Nelson is averaging 16.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

Mayo is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

