Delaware faces Northeastern for conference matchup

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-8, 2-3 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-10, 2-3 CAA) Boston; Monday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-8, 2-3 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-10, 2-3 CAA)

Boston; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -3; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Northeastern and Delaware face off on Monday.

The Huskies have gone 3-3 at home. Northeastern is sixth in the CAA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Alexander Nwagha averaging 1.9.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-3 against CAA opponents. Delaware gives up 71.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Huskies and Fightin’ Blue Hens square off Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Jameer Nelson Jr. is shooting 45.5% and averaging 19.7 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.