De La Rosa and the Columbia Lions host conference foe Princeton

Princeton Tigers (10-4, 1-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (6-10, 1-0 Ivy League) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Princeton Tigers (10-4, 1-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (6-10, 1-0 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Princeton in a matchup of Ivy League teams.

The Lions are 5-4 on their home court. Columbia ranks sixth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-0 in Ivy League play. Princeton averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.8 points for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Ryan Langborg is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers. Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.