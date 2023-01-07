Coppin State Eagles take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs on 3-game skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-13) at Coppin State Eagles (5-12) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-13) at Coppin State Eagles (5-12)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -7.5; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State aims to stop its three-game skid when the Eagles take on South Carolina State.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Coppin State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 74.4 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 1-12 on the road. South Carolina State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 6.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Sessoms is averaging 22.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

Lesown Hallums is averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.