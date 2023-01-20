Cohen leads Saint Francis (PA) against Saint Francis (BKN) after 23-point game

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-9, 2-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-11, 4-1 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7…

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-9, 2-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-11, 4-1 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Josh Cohen scored 23 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 54-51 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Red Flash are 6-3 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers are 2-3 in conference play. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks fifth in the NEC with 12.8 assists per game led by Rob Higgins averaging 3.6.

The Red Flash and Terriers square off Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohen is averaging 21.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Red Flash. Landon Moore is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Higgins is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.