New York Mets host the Chicago Cubs Wednesday

Chicago Cubs (18-12, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (15-14, third in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (4-0, 0.98 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Butto (0-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -122, Mets +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

New York has gone 8-9 in home games and 15-14 overall. The Mets have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .239.

Chicago is 18-12 overall and 8-9 in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has four doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI for the Mets. Starling Marte is 13-for-43 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Michael Busch leads the Cubs with six home runs while slugging .500. Mike Tauchman is 12-for-32 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (rib), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

