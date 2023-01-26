Coastal Carolina takes on James Madison after Uduje’s 25-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-10, 4-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (13-8, 4-4 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-10, 4-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (13-8, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -12; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits the James Madison Dukes after Josh Uduje scored 25 points in Coastal Carolina’s 74-70 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Dukes are 6-2 on their home court. James Madison is ninth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Chanticleers are 4-4 in conference play. Coastal Carolina ranks third in the Sun Belt with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 3.8.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vado Morse is shooting 38.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Jomaru Brown is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Chanticleers. Mostafa is averaging 13.5 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

