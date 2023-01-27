Cleveland State hosts Billups and Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-8, 6-5 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (12-9, 7-3 Horizon) Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-8, 6-5 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (12-9, 7-3 Horizon)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -4.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits the Cleveland State Vikings after Deonte Billups scored 26 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 81-75 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Vikings are 6-3 in home games. Cleveland State averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Mastodons are 6-5 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is averaging 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Vikings. Tujautae Williams is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Jarred Godfrey is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

