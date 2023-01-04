SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Burton scores 26, Richmond…

Burton scores 26, Richmond beats George Washington 73-63

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 9:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 26 points in Richmond’s 73-63 win over George Washington on Wednesday night.

Burton also had seven rebounds and four steals for the Spiders (8-7). Jason Nelson scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Isaiah Bigelow shot 1 of 3 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Colonials (7-8) were led in scoring by James Bishop, who finished with 25 points and five assists. George Washington also got 12 points, six rebounds and two steals from Ricky Lindo Jr. In addition, Hunter Dean finished with eight points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up