Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell’s 20-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo’s 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

The Bulls are 2-1 in conference play. Buffalo scores 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Chippewas and Bulls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Zarzuela averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Brian Taylor is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

Curtis Jones is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bulls. Powell is averaging 10.6 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

