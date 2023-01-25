Bucknell hosts Navy after Jones’ 21-point outing

Navy Midshipmen (10-10, 3-5 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (8-13, 1-7 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Navy Midshipmen (10-10, 3-5 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (8-13, 1-7 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits the Bucknell Bison after Christian Jones scored 21 points in Navy’s 77-71 victory against the Army Black Knights.

The Bison are 4-5 on their home court. Bucknell has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Midshipmen are 3-5 in Patriot play. Navy is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is averaging 14.7 points and four assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Tyler Nelson is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. Daniel Deaver is shooting 51.4% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

