Bostick and CSU Northridge host UC Riverside

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-11, 0-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (9-6, 2-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-11, 0-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (9-6, 2-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -10; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the UC Riverside Highlanders after Dionte Bostick scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 84-74 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Highlanders are 3-2 in home games. UC Riverside has a 4-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Matadors are 0-3 in Big West play. CSU Northridge is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders and Matadors meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flynn Cameron is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Zyon Pullin is averaging 18.3 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Atin Wright is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 15.3 points. Bostick is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

