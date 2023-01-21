Black leads Northwestern State against New Orleans

Northwestern State Demons (11-8, 3-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-11, 3-3 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northwestern State Demons (11-8, 3-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-11, 3-3 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays the New Orleans Privateers after Ja’Monta Black scored 31 points in Northwestern State’s 91-81 overtime win over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Privateers are 5-4 on their home court. New Orleans is eighth in the Southland with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Jackson averaging 3.8.

The Demons are 3-3 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State leads the Southland with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 3.5.

The Privateers and Demons square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is scoring 16.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Privateers. Jackson is averaging 11.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 62.3% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Hampton is averaging 9.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Demons. Black is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

