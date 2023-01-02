SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Benjamin’s 19 help Mount St. Mary’s defeat Canisius 64-60

The Associated Press

January 2, 2023, 6:02 PM

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin’s 19 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Canisius 64-60 on Monday night.

Benjamin also had five rebounds and six assists for the Mountaineers (6-9, 2-2 Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Tinsley scored 16 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Dakota Leffew shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jamir Moultrie finished with 11 points for the Golden Griffins (2-11, 0-4).The loss is the ninth straight for the Golden Griffins.

NEXT UP

Up next for Mount St. Mary’s is a Sunday matchup with Marist on the road, while Canisius visits Manhattan on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

