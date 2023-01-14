BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Ball State secures 75-61 win against Miami (OH)

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 4:56 PM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Demarius Jacobs and Jaylin Sellers scored 15 points as Ball State beat Miami (OH) 75-61 on Saturday.

Jacobs was 5 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Cardinals (12-5, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Sellers was 7 of 16 (1 for 5 from distance). Payton Sparks shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 12 points. Basheer Jihad was 5 of 6 shooting for 12 points.

Mekhi Lairy led the way for the RedHawks (7-10, 1-3) with 17 points. Miami (OH) also got 14 points and nine rebounds from Anderson Mirambeaux. In addition, Kamari Williams had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Ball State hosts Western Michigan and Miami (OH) hosts Northern Illinois.

