Australian Open Results

Saturday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD34,848,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Daniel Evans (25), Britain, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Holger Rune (9), Denmark, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Alex de Minaur (22), Australia, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-1.

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Karolina Pliskova (30), Czech Republic, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Zhang Shuai (23), China, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Belinda Bencic (12), Switzerland, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Elise Mertens (26), Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (5), United States, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Raven Klaasen and Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-6 (7).

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, and Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, 7-5, 7-5.

Luke Saville and Alex Bolt, Australia, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, 7-5, 6-3.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, def. Yoshihito Nishioka and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

John Peers, Australia, and Andreas Mies (14), Germany, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Caroline Dolehide, United States, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Yana Sizikova and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-0, 6-1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Alexa Guarachi, Chile, 6-1, 6-0.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (9), Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-0.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 6-2, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Wang Xinyu, China, and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 7-5, 6-1.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (6), United States, def. Priscilla Hon and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Alycia Parks, United States, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Claire Liu, United States, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7.

Marc Polmans and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Ena Shibahara (4), Japan, 6-2, 6-2.

Andrew Harris and Alana Parnaby, Australia, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Zhang Shuai, China, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 10-8.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.