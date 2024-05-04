NASCAR Craftsman Truck Heart Of America 200 Results

Saturday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (13) Corey Heim, Toyota,…

Saturday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Corey Heim, Toyota, 134 laps, 59 points.

2. (9) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 134, 0.

3. (10) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 134, 50.

4. (23) Kaden Honeycutt, Chevrolet, 134, 46.

5. (19) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 134, 37.

6. (31) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 134, 35.

7. (18) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 134, 30.

8. (22) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 134, 29.

9. (6) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 134, 29.

10. (14) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134, 27.

11. (21) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 134, 26.

12. (16) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 134, 25.

13. (4) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 134, 27.

14. (24) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 134, 23.

15. (3) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 133, 24.

16. (11) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 133, 27.

17. (7) Jake Garcia, Ford, 133, 20.

18. (25) Layne Riggs, Ford, 133, 19.

19. (20) Cam Waters, Ford, 133, 18.

20. (12) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 133, 20.

21. (33) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 133, 16.

22. (32) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 132, 15.

23. (15) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 132, 14.

24. (26) Thad Moffitt, Chevrolet, 132, 13.

25. (8) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 132, 12.

26. (28) Lawless Alan, Ford, 132, 11.

27. (17) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 131, 10.

28. (1) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 131, 22.

29. (29) Mason Maggio, Ford, 131, 8.

30. (5) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, 131, 13.

31. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 129, 6.

32. (30) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 128, 5.

33. (2) Ty Majeski, Ford, dvp, 10, 4.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 132.7 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 30 minutes, 52 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.088 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 16 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Purdy 0-7; Z.Smith 8-11; C.Heim 12; Z.Smith 13; C.Heim 14-33; C.Eckes 34-39; Z.Smith 40-63; C.Eckes 64-68; N.Sanchez 69; C.Heim 70-94; K.Honeycutt 95; D.Dye 96-99; M.Massey 100-101; C.Heim 102-134

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Heim, 4 times for 79 laps; Z.Smith, 3 times for 29 laps; C.Eckes, 2 times for 11 laps; C.Purdy, 1 time for 7 laps; D.Dye, 1 time for 4 laps; M.Massey, 1 time for 2 laps; K.Honeycutt, 1 time for 1 lap; N.Sanchez, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Heim, 2; C.Eckes, 2; N.Sanchez, 1; R.Caruth, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 344; 2. C.Eckes, 337; 3. N.Sanchez, 295; 4. T.Majeski, 279; 5. T.Ankrum, 264; 6. R.Caruth, 260; 7. T.Gray, 259; 8. M.Crafton, 222; 9. T.Gray, 201; 10. G.Enfinger, 192; 11. D.Dye, 191; 12. B.Rhodes, 188; 13. B.Currey, 169; 14. J.Garcia, 163; 15. S.Friesen, 162; 16. B.Holmes, 154.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.