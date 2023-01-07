Alcorn State hosts Hicks and Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-10, 0-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-10, 0-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits the Alcorn State Braves after Garrett Hicks scored 23 points in Alabama A&M’s 75-68 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves have gone 0-1 at home. Alcorn State is fifth in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is seventh in the SWAC scoring 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Olisa Akonobi averaging 4.7.

The Braves and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dekedran Thorn is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 8.3 points. Dominic Brewton is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

Akonobi is averaging 7.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bulldogs. Hicks is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 1-9, averaging 59.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

