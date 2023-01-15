Alabama A&M takes on Alabama State, seeks 4th straight home win

Alabama State Hornets (4-13, 2-2 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-11, 2-2 SWAC) Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (4-13, 2-2 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-11, 2-2 SWAC)

Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Alabama State trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 in home games. Alabama A&M is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hornets are 2-2 in SWAC play. Alabama State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs and Hornets match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 14.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Isaiah Range averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is shooting 35.4% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

