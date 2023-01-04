Akanno leads Oregon State against Utah after 20-point showing

Oregon State Beavers (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (11-4, 4-0 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (11-4, 4-0 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits the Utah Utes after Dexter Akanno scored 20 points in Oregon State’s 77-68 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Utes are 7-2 in home games. Utah ranks third in the Pac-12 shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Marco Anthony shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Beavers are 1-2 against conference opponents. Oregon State has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is averaging 15.2 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jordan Pope is averaging 13.1 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

