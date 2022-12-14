Washington and Drexel host Seton Hall

Drexel Dragons (5-5) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall…

Drexel Dragons (5-5) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-4)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -14; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays the Seton Hall Pirates after Coletrane Washington scored 21 points in Drexel’s 65-58 overtime victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Pirates are 3-1 on their home court. Seton Hall is ninth in the Big East with 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 5.6.

The Dragons are 1-1 on the road. Drexel ranks sixth in the CAA with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.4 points for the Pirates. Jamir Harris is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Seton Hall.

Williams is averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Dragons. Washington is averaging 13.0 points for Drexel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.