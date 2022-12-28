Walker and UAB host UTEP

UTEP Miners (8-4, 1-0 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (10-2, 1-0 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB…

UTEP Miners (8-4, 1-0 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (10-2, 1-0 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on the UTEP Miners after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB’s 76-68 win over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Blazers are 8-0 on their home court. UAB is 8-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Miners are 1-0 in C-USA play. UTEP scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Blazers and Miners match up Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 43.1% and averaging 24.5 points for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Tae Hardy is averaging 12.8 points for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Miners: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

