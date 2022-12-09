Utah Valley visits Northern Arizona after Cone’s 24-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-4) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-7) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts…

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-4) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-7)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts the Utah Valley Wolverines after Jalen Cole scored 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 73-69 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Lumberjacks have gone 3-1 at home. Northern Arizona is sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.3% from deep, led by Jack Wistrcill shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.

The Wolverines are 1-3 on the road. Utah Valley ranks fifth in the WAC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Towt is averaging 8.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lumberjacks. Cone is averaging 14.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Justin Harmon is shooting 47.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 12.4 points for Utah Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

