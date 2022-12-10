UNLV squares off against Washington State

Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. UNLV Rebels (9-0) Las Vegas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV…

Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. UNLV Rebels (9-0)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars and the UNLV Rebels square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Rebels have a 9-0 record against non-conference oppponents. UNLV is seventh in the MWC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Luis Rodriguez averaging 4.3.

The Cougars are 4-2 in non-conference play. Washington State ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is shooting 51.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Rebels. Jackie Johnson III is averaging 9.4 points for UNLV.

TJ Bamba is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Cougars. Gueye is averaging 14.3 points for Washington State.

