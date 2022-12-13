MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Sports on TV for Wednesday, December 14

The Associated Press

December 13, 2022, 11:00 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, December 14
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ACCN — Appalachian St. at Wake Forest

CBSSN — South Carolina at UAB

ESPN2 — Ohio vs. Florida, Tampa, Fla.

ESPNU — Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech

FS1 — Drexel at Seton Hall

8 p.m.

BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — W. Kentucky at Louisville

FS1 — UCLA at Maryland

PAC-12N — UC-Riverside at Oregon

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.

ESPNU — NJCAA Tournament: Iowa Western vs. Hutchinson, Championship, Little Rock, Ark.

GOLF
3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Chicago

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at Minnesota

10 p.m.

TNT — Vancouver at Calgary

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: France vs. Morocco, Semifinal, Al Khor, Qatar —

