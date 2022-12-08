All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Evansville
|19
|11
|6
|2
|0
|24
|60
|57
|Peoria
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|21
|49
|34
|Roanoke
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|20
|46
|33
|Birmingham
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0
|19
|59
|43
|Huntsville
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|43
|36
|Quad City
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|41
|33
|Knoxville
|15
|8
|5
|0
|2
|18
|46
|41
|Pensacola
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|60
|60
|Fayetteville
|17
|7
|8
|2
|0
|16
|47
|57
|Macon
|13
|2
|9
|2
|0
|6
|34
|56
|Vermilion County
|16
|2
|13
|1
|0
|5
|33
|68
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
