Notre Dame hosts Wong and No. 14 Miami

Miami Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-5, 0-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Miami faces the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Isaiah Wong scored 24 points in Miami’s 66-64 win over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Fighting Irish are 8-2 in home games. Notre Dame scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Hurricanes have gone 3-0 against ACC opponents. Miami is 9-1 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Irish and Hurricanes square off Friday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Wertz is averaging 10 points and 3.7 assists for the Fighting Irish. Nate Laszewski is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Wong is shooting 46.7% and averaging 17.2 points for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

