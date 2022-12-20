Nelson leads Delaware against Ohio after 23-point game

Ohio Bobcats (6-5) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-4) Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the…

Ohio Bobcats (6-5) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-4)

Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Ohio Bobcats after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 23 points in Delaware’s 60-59 victory over the Rider Broncs.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 4-1 in home games. Delaware is eighth in the CAA in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Christian Ray paces the Fightin’ Blue Hens with 9.8 boards.

The Bobcats are 1-4 on the road. Ohio ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 19.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 9.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Bobcats. Dwight Wilson is averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.