Florida State hosts South Carolina Upstate after Gainey’s 28-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-4) at Florida State Seminoles (2-9, 1-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-4) at Florida State Seminoles (2-9, 1-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -13.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate takes on the Florida State Seminoles after Jordan Gainey scored 28 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 89-84 overtime victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Seminoles are 2-4 in home games. Florida State has a 1-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Spartans have gone 1-4 away from home. South Carolina Upstate has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Seminoles. Cam’Ron Fletcher is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Mysta Goodloe is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Gainey is averaging 17.8 points and 1.7 rebounds for South Carolina Upstate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.