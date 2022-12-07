Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 10:48 PM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Worcester 21 16 4 1 0 33 86 57
Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 86 56
Reading 18 12 5 1 0 25 61 47
Trois-Rivieres 19 10 8 1 0 21 64 68
Maine 19 9 9 1 0 19 59 60
Adirondack 18 5 9 3 1 14 47 63
Norfolk 21 2 18 1 0 5 46 101

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 18 12 3 2 1 27 57 41
South Carolina 17 11 4 1 1 24 65 49
Greenville 19 9 6 4 0 22 53 58
Atlanta 17 10 6 1 0 21 50 46
Jacksonville 19 10 9 0 0 20 54 57
Savannah 17 8 6 3 0 19 48 47
Orlando 19 6 8 4 1 17 52 65

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 20 14 5 1 0 29 74 55
Cincinnati 18 12 2 2 2 28 68 44
Wheeling 19 10 9 0 0 20 51 56
Kalamazoo 18 9 8 1 0 19 49 49
Fort Wayne 17 5 7 3 2 15 58 76
Toledo 18 7 10 0 1 15 47 56
Iowa 18 4 9 4 1 13 56 77

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 18 14 3 1 0 29 75 39
Wichita 19 11 6 2 0 24 54 54
Rapid City 19 11 8 0 0 22 73 61
Kansas City 18 8 8 2 0 18 65 70
Utah 19 9 10 0 0 18 56 64
Tulsa 18 6 7 5 0 17 55 70
Allen 18 5 12 1 0 11 50 73

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Kalamazoo 6, Toledo 1

Newfoundland 4, Iowa 3

Jacksonville 5, Utah 2

Reading 5, Allen 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1

Adirondack 4, Norfolk 2

Florida 3, Greenville 2

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

