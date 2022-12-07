All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 21 16 4 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 21 16 4 1 0 33 86 57 Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 86 56 Reading 18 12 5 1 0 25 61 47 Trois-Rivieres 19 10 8 1 0 21 64 68 Maine 19 9 9 1 0 19 59 60 Adirondack 18 5 9 3 1 14 47 63 Norfolk 21 2 18 1 0 5 46 101

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 18 12 3 2 1 27 57 41 South Carolina 17 11 4 1 1 24 65 49 Greenville 19 9 6 4 0 22 53 58 Atlanta 17 10 6 1 0 21 50 46 Jacksonville 19 10 9 0 0 20 54 57 Savannah 17 8 6 3 0 19 48 47 Orlando 19 6 8 4 1 17 52 65

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 20 14 5 1 0 29 74 55 Cincinnati 18 12 2 2 2 28 68 44 Wheeling 19 10 9 0 0 20 51 56 Kalamazoo 18 9 8 1 0 19 49 49 Fort Wayne 17 5 7 3 2 15 58 76 Toledo 18 7 10 0 1 15 47 56 Iowa 18 4 9 4 1 13 56 77

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 18 14 3 1 0 29 75 39 Wichita 19 11 6 2 0 24 54 54 Rapid City 19 11 8 0 0 22 73 61 Kansas City 18 8 8 2 0 18 65 70 Utah 19 9 10 0 0 18 56 64 Tulsa 18 6 7 5 0 17 55 70 Allen 18 5 12 1 0 11 50 73

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Kalamazoo 6, Toledo 1

Newfoundland 4, Iowa 3

Jacksonville 5, Utah 2

Reading 5, Allen 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1

Adirondack 4, Norfolk 2

Florida 3, Greenville 2

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

