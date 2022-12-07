All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Worcester
|21
|16
|4
|1
|0
|33
|86
|57
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|86
|56
|Reading
|18
|12
|5
|1
|0
|25
|61
|47
|Trois-Rivieres
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|64
|68
|Maine
|19
|9
|9
|1
|0
|19
|59
|60
|Adirondack
|18
|5
|9
|3
|1
|14
|47
|63
|Norfolk
|21
|2
|18
|1
|0
|5
|46
|101
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|18
|12
|3
|2
|1
|27
|57
|41
|South Carolina
|17
|11
|4
|1
|1
|24
|65
|49
|Greenville
|19
|9
|6
|4
|0
|22
|53
|58
|Atlanta
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|50
|46
|Jacksonville
|19
|10
|9
|0
|0
|20
|54
|57
|Savannah
|17
|8
|6
|3
|0
|19
|48
|47
|Orlando
|19
|6
|8
|4
|1
|17
|52
|65
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|20
|14
|5
|1
|0
|29
|74
|55
|Cincinnati
|18
|12
|2
|2
|2
|28
|68
|44
|Wheeling
|19
|10
|9
|0
|0
|20
|51
|56
|Kalamazoo
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|49
|49
|Fort Wayne
|17
|5
|7
|3
|2
|15
|58
|76
|Toledo
|18
|7
|10
|0
|1
|15
|47
|56
|Iowa
|18
|4
|9
|4
|1
|13
|56
|77
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|18
|14
|3
|1
|0
|29
|75
|39
|Wichita
|19
|11
|6
|2
|0
|24
|54
|54
|Rapid City
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|73
|61
|Kansas City
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|65
|70
|Utah
|19
|9
|10
|0
|0
|18
|56
|64
|Tulsa
|18
|6
|7
|5
|0
|17
|55
|70
|Allen
|18
|5
|12
|1
|0
|11
|50
|73
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Kalamazoo 6, Toledo 1
Newfoundland 4, Iowa 3
Jacksonville 5, Utah 2
Reading 5, Allen 2
Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1
Adirondack 4, Norfolk 2
Florida 3, Greenville 2
Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Florida at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.
Adirondack at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
