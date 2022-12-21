Eastern Illinois visits Iowa following Rebraca’s 30-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-9) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3, 0-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-9) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -32.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Filip Rebraca scored 30 points in Iowa’s 106-75 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Hawkeyes have gone 6-1 at home. Iowa leads the Big Ten averaging 83.9 points and is shooting 47.2%.

The Panthers are 1-4 on the road. Eastern Illinois ranks eighth in the OVC with 13.0 assists per game led by Kinyon Hodges averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.4 points for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Hodges is averaging 12.4 points for the Panthers. Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.