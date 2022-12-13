DePaul visits Duquesne after Johnson’s 23-point showing

DePaul Blue Demons (6-4, 0-1 Big East) at Duquesne Dukes (7-3) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays…

DePaul Blue Demons (6-4, 0-1 Big East) at Duquesne Dukes (7-3)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays the Duquesne Dukes after Javan Johnson scored 23 points in DePaul’s 91-70 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Dukes are 6-2 on their home court. Duquesne is second in the A-10 scoring 76.3 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Blue Demons have gone 2-1 away from home. DePaul ranks sixth in the Big East with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eral Penn averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Clark III is shooting 42.3% and averaging 10.2 points for Duquesne.

Johnson is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 16.4 points and 3.2 rebounds for DePaul.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.