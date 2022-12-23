College Football National Signings

Syracuse
Jayden Bass, ol, 6-5, 295, Springfield Central, Springfield, Mass.
David Clement, te, 6-7, 265, Christian Brothers Academy, Albany, N.Y.
Bryce Cohoon, wr, 6-2, 175, Maize, Maize, Kan.
Ike Daniels, rb, 5-10, 185, Mountain View, Stafford, Va.
Josiah Jeffery, lb, 6-1, 210, Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.
Trevion Mack, ol, 6-5, 295, Irondale, Saint Paul, Minn.
Zyian Moultrie-Goddard, lb, 6-0, 240, Iona Preparatory School, New Rochelle, N.Y.
Oluwademilade Omopariola, edge, 6-3, 240, Woodlawn, Gwynn Oak, Md.
Muwaffaq Parkman, ath, 6-0, 175, Hillside, Hillside, N.J.
Rashard Perry, dl, 6-3, 245, Bennett, Buffalo, N.Y.
J’onre Reed, ol, 6-3, 320, Hutchinson C.C., Hutchinson, Kansas
Lonnie Rice, lb, 6-2, Lackawanna C.C., Scranton, Pa.
Jalil Smith, edge, 6-5, 230, Abraham Lincoln, Brooklyn, N.Y.
TCU
Jordyn Bailey, wr, 5-9, 160, Ryan, Denton, Texas
Jonathan Bax, edge, 6-2, 230, Edna Karr, New Orleans, La.
Max Carroll, ath, 6-3, 205, Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tenn.
Avion Carter, dl, 6-4, 260, Tascosa, Amarillo, Texas
Zachary Chapman, dl, 6-5, 250, Fort Bend Marshall, Missouri City, Texas
Cameron Cook, rb, 5-10, 180, Stony Point, Round Rock, Texas
Markis Deal, dl, 6-4, 290, Naaman Forest, Garland, Texas
Rohan Fluellen, ath, 6-0, 170, Gilmer, Gilmer, Texas
Randon Fontenette, s, 6-1, 190, Brazosport, Freeport, Texas
Vernon Glover Jr., cb, 5-11, 170, Dickinson, Dickinson, Texas
Keviyan Huddleston, edge, 6-4, 235, Chapel Hill, Tyler, Texas
Jamel Johnson, s, 6-1, 185, Seguin, Arlington, Texas
Lafayette Kaiuway, te, 6-5, 245, Sam Houston, Arlington, Texas
Jordan Lester, s, 6-2, 181, Horn, Mesquite, Texas
Cooper Powers, ol, 6-5, 280, De La Salle, Concord, Calif.
Brione Ramsey-Brooks, ol, 6-4, 380, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas
Cordale Russell, wr, 6-2, 200, North Mesquite, Mesquite, Texas
Kylan Salter, lb, 6-1, 210, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas
Narado Stoker, ol, 6-5, 310, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas
Benjamin Whitfield, ol, 6-5, 270, Duncanville, Duncanville, Texas
Javeon Wilcox, s, 6-0, 185, Lake Belton, Temple, Texas
Tennessee
Chandavian Bradley, edge, 6-4, 209, Platte County, Platte City, Mo.
Ayden Bussell, ol, 6-5, 287, Mount Juliet, Mount Juliet, Tenn.
Arion Carter, lb, 6-1, 215, Smyrna, Smyrna, Tenn.
Cristian Conyer, cb, 6-1, 170, South Warren, Bowling Green, Ky.
Ethan Davis, te, 6-5, 230, Collins Hill, Suwanee, Ga.
Trevor Duncan, ath, 6-5, 277, Knoxville Catholic, Knoxville, Tenn.
Rickey Gibson, cb, 6-0, 171, Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala.
Caleb Herring, edge, 6-5, 206, Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Daevin Hobbs, dl, 6-4, 277, Jay M Robinson, Concord, N.C.
Nicholaus Iamaleava, qb, 6-5, 195, Warren, Downey, Calif.
Khalifa Keith, rb, 6-0, 235, Parker, Birmingham, Ala.
Vysen Lang, ol, 6-4, 335, Pike Road, Pike Road, Ala.
Nathan Leacock, wr, 6-3, 200, Millbrook, Raleigh, N.C.
Jack Luttrell, s, 6-1, 187, Colquitt County, Moultrie, Ga.
Jordan Matthews, cb, 6-1, 184, Woodlawn, Baton Rouge, La.
Nathan Robinson, edge, 6-5, 272, Greenbrier, Greenbrier, Tenn.
Cameron Seldon, ath, 6-1, 220, Northumberland, Heathsville, Va.
John Slaughter, s, 6-1, 194, Southaven, Southaven, Miss.
Jalen Smith, lb, 6-0, 213, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
Nate Spillman, wr, 6-1, 194, Lipscomb Academy, Nashville, Tenn.
Jeremiah Telander, lb, 6-2, 217, Gainesville, Gainesville, Ga.
Shamurad Umarov, ol, 6-6, 337, Denmark, Alpharetta, Ga.
Tyree Weathersby, dl, 6-4, 251, New Manchester, Douglasville, Ga.
Texas
Tausili Akana, edge, 6-4, 225, Skyridge, Lehi, Utah
Cedric Baxter Jr., rb, 6-1, 215, Edgewater, Orlando, Fla.
S’Maje Burrell, lb, 6-0, 215, North Crowley, Fort Worth, Texas
Jaydon Chatman, ol, 6-4, 300, Harker Heights, Harker Heights, Texas
Andre Cojoe, ol, 6-6, 345, Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas
Johntay Cook II, wr, 6-0, 175, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas
Trevor Goosby, ol, 6-6, 280, Melissa, Melissa, Texas
Derion Gullette, edge, 6-2, 220, Teague, Teague, Texas
Anthony Hill, lb, 6-2, 225, Ryan, Denton, Texas
Payton Kirkland, ol, 6-6, 345, Dr. Phillips, Orlando, Fla.
Liona Lefau, lb, 6-1, 210, Kahuku, Kahuku, Hawaii
Arch Manning, qb, 6-4, 215, Isidore Newman, New Orleans, La.
Sydir Mitchell, dl, 6-5, 335, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J.
DeAndre Moore Jr., wr, 6-0, 185, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Malik Muhammad, cb, 5-11, 175, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas
Ryan Niblett, wr, 5-10, 170, Aldine Eisenhower, Houston, Texas
Will Randle, te, 6-3, 220, Isidore Newman, New Orleans, La.
Spencer Shannon, te, 6-7, 240, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.
Connor Stroh, ol, 6-6, 345, Wakeland, Frisco, Texas
Colton Vasek, edge, 6-5, 225, Westlake, Austin, Texas
Billy Walton, edge, 6-2, 215, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas
Derek Williams, s, 6-2, 185, Westgate, New Iberia, La.
Tre Wisner, rb, 5-11, 180, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas
Texas A&M
Naquil Betrand, ol, 6-7, 310, Northeast, Philadelphia, Pa.
Chase Bisontis, ol, 6-5, 290, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.
Dalton Brooks, ath, 6-1, 187, Shiner, Shiner, Texas
David Hicks, dl, 6-4, 270, Paetow, Katy, Texas
Chantz Johnson, lb, 6-0, 210, College Station, College Station, Texas
Rylan Kennedy, edge, 6-4, 210, Lake Ridge, Mansfield, Texas
Rueben Owens, rb, 5-11, 190, El Campo, El Campo, Texas
Jaden Platt, te, 6-4, 235, Eaton, Haslet, Texas
Marcel Reed, qb, 6-1, 175, Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville, Tenn.
Bravion Rogers, cb, 5-10, 185, La Grange, La Grange, Texas
Daymion Sanford, edge, 6-2, 210, Paetow, Katy, Texas
TJ Shanahan, ol, 6-4, 310, Westlake, Austin, Texas
Micah Tease, ath, 5-11, 180, Booker T. Washington, Tulsa, Okla.
Jayvon Thomas, cb, 5-11, 170, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas
Colton Thomasson, ol, 6-8, 325, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch, Texas
Tyler White, P, 6-5, 200, Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas
Taurean York, lb, 6-0, 217, Temple, Temple, Texas
Texas Tech
Kaden Carr, ol, 6-5, 320, Lubbock-Cooper, Lubbock, Texas
Jayden Cofield, dl, 6-3, 325, Manor, Manor, Texas
Isaiah Crawford, edge, 6-4, 210, Post, Post, Texas
Demarion Crest-Daniels, wr, 6-3, 185, Parkland, El Paso, Texas
John Curry, lb, 6-2, 195, Coronado, Lubbock, Texas
Jmaury Davis, ath, 6-2, 190, Clarendon, Clarendon, Texas
Miquel Dingle Jr., lb, 6-1, 215, Byrnes, Duncan, S.C.
Nick Fattig, ol, 6-4, 275, Clear Springs, League City, Texas
Justin Horne, lb, 6-1, 200, John Curtis, New Orleans, La.
Brenden Jordan, s, 6-0, 200, Mansfield, Mansfield, Texas
Chapman Lewis, s, 6-1, 170, Centennial, Burleson, Texas
Ansel Nedore, dl, 6-2, 245, Round Rock, Round Rock, Texas
Marcus Ramon-Edwards, ath, 6-3, 200, Trinity Christian School, Lubbock, Texas
Braylon Rigsby, dl, 6-2, 287, Woodville, Woodville, Texas
Jordan Sanford, s, 5-11, 185, Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas
Dylan Shaw, ol, 6-4, 300, Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi, Texas
Daniel Sill, ol, 6-5, 290, A&M Consolidated, College Station, Texas
Dylan Spencer, dl, 6-4, 240, C.E. King, Houston, Texas
Marquez Stevenson, cb, 6-0, 170, Captain Shreve, Shreveport, La.
Jake Strong, qb, 6-2, 200, Northwest, Justin, Texas
Kelby Valsin, wr, 6-1, 180, Bowie, Arlington, Texas
Amier Washington, dl, 6-2, 245, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Orange, Texas
Tyrone West, wr, 6-1, 190, Humble, Humble, Texas
Anquan Willis, ath, 6-0, 220, Rider, Wichita Falls, Texas
UCLA
Grant Buckey, dl, 6-5, 265, Liberty, Bakersfield, Calif.
Isaiah Carlson, ath, 6-2, 220, Ferndale, Ferndale, Wash.
Luke Duncan, qb, 6-6, 185, Miramonte, Orinda, Calif.
Tre Edwards, lb, 6-1, 220, Mater Dei Catholic, Chula Vista, Calif.
A.J. Fuimaono, dl, 6-3, 280, Liberty, Henderson, Nev.
Grant Gray, wr, 6-3, 180, Norco, Norco, Calif.
R.J. Jones, s, 6-1, 195, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Ty Lee, s, 6-3, 190, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Solomone Malafu, lb, 6-1, 225, Kapaa, Kapaa, Hawaii
Jeremiah McClure, wr, 6-2, 195, Mater Dei Catholic, Chula Vista, Calif.
Dante Moore, qb, 6-2, 210, Martin Luther King, Detroit, Mich.
Donavyn Pellot, ath, 6-2, 210, Silverado, Las Vegas, Nev.
Tavake Tuikolovatu, ol, 6-6, 300, Summit, Fontana, Calif.
Utah
Roger Alderman, ol, 6-5, 275, Sonora, Sonora, Calif.
CJ Blocker, cb, 6-0, 165, New Caney, New Caney, Texas
Owen Chambliss, lb, 6-2, 205, Centennial, Corona, Calif.
Hunter Clegg, edge, 6-4, 235, American Fork, American Fork, Utah
Spencer Fano, ol, 6-5, 270, Timpview, Provo, Utah
Brock Fonoimoana, s, 6-1, 190, Kahuku, Kahuku, Hawaii
Johnathan Hall, lb, 6-0, 220, Katy, Katy, Texas
Mateaki Helu, ath, 6-0, 200, Stansbury, Tooele, Utah
Mack Howard, qb, 6-2, 185, Oxford, Oxford, Miss.
C.J. Jacobsen, te, 6-5, 230, Rocky Mountain , Meridian, Idaho
Jonah Leaea, edge, 6-4, 230, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.
Caleb Lomu, ol, 6-5, 260, Highland, Gilbert, Ariz.
Mikey Matthews, wr, 5-10, 185, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Michael Mitchell, rb, 6-0, 195, Middleburg, Middleburg, Fla.
Stanley Raass, dl, 6-1, 290, Kahuku, Kahuku, Hawaii
John Randle Jr., rb, 6-0, 185, Heights, Wichita, Kan.
Smith Snowden, cb, 5-10, 175, Skyridge, Lehi, Utah
Dijon Stanley, ath, 6-1, 175, Granada Hills , Granada Hills, Calif.
Daidren Zipperer, wr, 6-1, 170, Lakeland, Lakeland, Fla.
Vanderbilt
Sedrick Alexander, rb, 5-8, 190, LBJ, Austin, Texas
Deago Benson, rb, 6-0, 200, Midlothian, Midlothian, Texas
Ethan Crisp, lb, 6-3, 205, Mount Juliet, Mount Juliet, Tenn.
Jalen Gilbert, s, 6-1, 185, Round Rock, Round Rock, Texas
Ted Gregoire, dl, 6-6, 275, Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J.
Evan Herrmann, edge, 6-6, 210, Hamilton, Sussex, Wis.
Martel Hight, cb, 5-11, 161, Rome, Rome, Ga.
London Humphreys, wr, 6-2, 195, CPA, Nashville, Tenn.
Kamrean Johnson, te, 6-5, 215, Theodore, Theodore, Ala.
Dante Kelly, ath, 6-2, 195, Leflore County, Itta Bena, Miss.
Barrett Maddox, ol, 6-6, 280, Clinton, Clinton, Tenn.
Anthony Miles, ol, 6-5, 285, Ramsay, Birmingham, Ala.
AJ Newberry, rb, 6-0, 200, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas
Duran Parish, wr, 5-11, 169, Biloxi, Biloxi, Miss.
Jailen Ruth, lb, 6-3, 195, Hawthorne, Hawthorne, Fla.
Misael Sandoval, ol, 6-6, 325, St. Augustine, San Diego, Calif.
Junior Sherrill, wr, 5-10, 175, Lipscomb Academy, Nashville, Tenn.
Cooper Starks, ol, 6-5, 325, Girard, Girard, Ill.
Brock Taylor, K, 6-2, 160, Knoxville Catholic, Knoxville, Tenn.
De’Marion Thomas, dl, 6-3, 330, Union, Tulsa, Okla.
