College Football National Signings

Syracuse Jayden Bass, ol, 6-5, 295, Springfield Central, Springfield, Mass. David Clement, te, 6-7, 265, Christian Brothers Academy, Albany, N.Y.…

Syracuse

Jayden Bass, ol, 6-5, 295, Springfield Central, Springfield, Mass.

David Clement, te, 6-7, 265, Christian Brothers Academy, Albany, N.Y.

Bryce Cohoon, wr, 6-2, 175, Maize, Maize, Kan.

Ike Daniels, rb, 5-10, 185, Mountain View, Stafford, Va.

Josiah Jeffery, lb, 6-1, 210, Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.

Trevion Mack, ol, 6-5, 295, Irondale, Saint Paul, Minn.

Zyian Moultrie-Goddard, lb, 6-0, 240, Iona Preparatory School, New Rochelle, N.Y.

Oluwademilade Omopariola, edge, 6-3, 240, Woodlawn, Gwynn Oak, Md.

Muwaffaq Parkman, ath, 6-0, 175, Hillside, Hillside, N.J.

Rashard Perry, dl, 6-3, 245, Bennett, Buffalo, N.Y.

J’onre Reed, ol, 6-3, 320, Hutchinson C.C., Hutchinson, Kansas

Lonnie Rice, lb, 6-2, Lackawanna C.C., Scranton, Pa.

Jalil Smith, edge, 6-5, 230, Abraham Lincoln, Brooklyn, N.Y.

TCU

Jordyn Bailey, wr, 5-9, 160, Ryan, Denton, Texas

Jonathan Bax, edge, 6-2, 230, Edna Karr, New Orleans, La.

Max Carroll, ath, 6-3, 205, Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tenn.

Avion Carter, dl, 6-4, 260, Tascosa, Amarillo, Texas

Zachary Chapman, dl, 6-5, 250, Fort Bend Marshall, Missouri City, Texas

Cameron Cook, rb, 5-10, 180, Stony Point, Round Rock, Texas

Markis Deal, dl, 6-4, 290, Naaman Forest, Garland, Texas

Rohan Fluellen, ath, 6-0, 170, Gilmer, Gilmer, Texas

Randon Fontenette, s, 6-1, 190, Brazosport, Freeport, Texas

Vernon Glover Jr., cb, 5-11, 170, Dickinson, Dickinson, Texas

Keviyan Huddleston, edge, 6-4, 235, Chapel Hill, Tyler, Texas

Jamel Johnson, s, 6-1, 185, Seguin, Arlington, Texas

Lafayette Kaiuway, te, 6-5, 245, Sam Houston, Arlington, Texas

Jordan Lester, s, 6-2, 181, Horn, Mesquite, Texas

Cooper Powers, ol, 6-5, 280, De La Salle, Concord, Calif.

Brione Ramsey-Brooks, ol, 6-4, 380, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas

Cordale Russell, wr, 6-2, 200, North Mesquite, Mesquite, Texas

Kylan Salter, lb, 6-1, 210, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas

Narado Stoker, ol, 6-5, 310, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas

Benjamin Whitfield, ol, 6-5, 270, Duncanville, Duncanville, Texas

Javeon Wilcox, s, 6-0, 185, Lake Belton, Temple, Texas

Tennessee

Chandavian Bradley, edge, 6-4, 209, Platte County, Platte City, Mo.

Ayden Bussell, ol, 6-5, 287, Mount Juliet, Mount Juliet, Tenn.

Arion Carter, lb, 6-1, 215, Smyrna, Smyrna, Tenn.

Cristian Conyer, cb, 6-1, 170, South Warren, Bowling Green, Ky.

Ethan Davis, te, 6-5, 230, Collins Hill, Suwanee, Ga.

Trevor Duncan, ath, 6-5, 277, Knoxville Catholic, Knoxville, Tenn.

Rickey Gibson, cb, 6-0, 171, Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala.

Caleb Herring, edge, 6-5, 206, Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Daevin Hobbs, dl, 6-4, 277, Jay M Robinson, Concord, N.C.

Nicholaus Iamaleava, qb, 6-5, 195, Warren, Downey, Calif.

Khalifa Keith, rb, 6-0, 235, Parker, Birmingham, Ala.

Vysen Lang, ol, 6-4, 335, Pike Road, Pike Road, Ala.

Nathan Leacock, wr, 6-3, 200, Millbrook, Raleigh, N.C.

Jack Luttrell, s, 6-1, 187, Colquitt County, Moultrie, Ga.

Jordan Matthews, cb, 6-1, 184, Woodlawn, Baton Rouge, La.

Nathan Robinson, edge, 6-5, 272, Greenbrier, Greenbrier, Tenn.

Cameron Seldon, ath, 6-1, 220, Northumberland, Heathsville, Va.

John Slaughter, s, 6-1, 194, Southaven, Southaven, Miss.

Jalen Smith, lb, 6-0, 213, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Nate Spillman, wr, 6-1, 194, Lipscomb Academy, Nashville, Tenn.

Jeremiah Telander, lb, 6-2, 217, Gainesville, Gainesville, Ga.

Shamurad Umarov, ol, 6-6, 337, Denmark, Alpharetta, Ga.

Tyree Weathersby, dl, 6-4, 251, New Manchester, Douglasville, Ga.

Texas

Tausili Akana, edge, 6-4, 225, Skyridge, Lehi, Utah

Cedric Baxter Jr., rb, 6-1, 215, Edgewater, Orlando, Fla.

S’Maje Burrell, lb, 6-0, 215, North Crowley, Fort Worth, Texas

Jaydon Chatman, ol, 6-4, 300, Harker Heights, Harker Heights, Texas

Andre Cojoe, ol, 6-6, 345, Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas

Johntay Cook II, wr, 6-0, 175, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas

Trevor Goosby, ol, 6-6, 280, Melissa, Melissa, Texas

Derion Gullette, edge, 6-2, 220, Teague, Teague, Texas

Anthony Hill, lb, 6-2, 225, Ryan, Denton, Texas

Payton Kirkland, ol, 6-6, 345, Dr. Phillips, Orlando, Fla.

Liona Lefau, lb, 6-1, 210, Kahuku, Kahuku, Hawaii

Arch Manning, qb, 6-4, 215, Isidore Newman, New Orleans, La.

Sydir Mitchell, dl, 6-5, 335, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J.

DeAndre Moore Jr., wr, 6-0, 185, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Malik Muhammad, cb, 5-11, 175, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas

Ryan Niblett, wr, 5-10, 170, Aldine Eisenhower, Houston, Texas

Will Randle, te, 6-3, 220, Isidore Newman, New Orleans, La.

Spencer Shannon, te, 6-7, 240, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.

Connor Stroh, ol, 6-6, 345, Wakeland, Frisco, Texas

Colton Vasek, edge, 6-5, 225, Westlake, Austin, Texas

Billy Walton, edge, 6-2, 215, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas

Derek Williams, s, 6-2, 185, Westgate, New Iberia, La.

Tre Wisner, rb, 5-11, 180, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas

Texas A&M

Naquil Betrand, ol, 6-7, 310, Northeast, Philadelphia, Pa.

Chase Bisontis, ol, 6-5, 290, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.

Dalton Brooks, ath, 6-1, 187, Shiner, Shiner, Texas

David Hicks, dl, 6-4, 270, Paetow, Katy, Texas

Chantz Johnson, lb, 6-0, 210, College Station, College Station, Texas

Rylan Kennedy, edge, 6-4, 210, Lake Ridge, Mansfield, Texas

Rueben Owens, rb, 5-11, 190, El Campo, El Campo, Texas

Jaden Platt, te, 6-4, 235, Eaton, Haslet, Texas

Marcel Reed, qb, 6-1, 175, Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville, Tenn.

Bravion Rogers, cb, 5-10, 185, La Grange, La Grange, Texas

Daymion Sanford, edge, 6-2, 210, Paetow, Katy, Texas

TJ Shanahan, ol, 6-4, 310, Westlake, Austin, Texas

Micah Tease, ath, 5-11, 180, Booker T. Washington, Tulsa, Okla.

Jayvon Thomas, cb, 5-11, 170, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas

Colton Thomasson, ol, 6-8, 325, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch, Texas

Tyler White, P, 6-5, 200, Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas

Taurean York, lb, 6-0, 217, Temple, Temple, Texas

Texas Tech

Kaden Carr, ol, 6-5, 320, Lubbock-Cooper, Lubbock, Texas

Jayden Cofield, dl, 6-3, 325, Manor, Manor, Texas

Isaiah Crawford, edge, 6-4, 210, Post, Post, Texas

Demarion Crest-Daniels, wr, 6-3, 185, Parkland, El Paso, Texas

John Curry, lb, 6-2, 195, Coronado, Lubbock, Texas

Jmaury Davis, ath, 6-2, 190, Clarendon, Clarendon, Texas

Miquel Dingle Jr., lb, 6-1, 215, Byrnes, Duncan, S.C.

Nick Fattig, ol, 6-4, 275, Clear Springs, League City, Texas

Justin Horne, lb, 6-1, 200, John Curtis, New Orleans, La.

Brenden Jordan, s, 6-0, 200, Mansfield, Mansfield, Texas

Chapman Lewis, s, 6-1, 170, Centennial, Burleson, Texas

Ansel Nedore, dl, 6-2, 245, Round Rock, Round Rock, Texas

Marcus Ramon-Edwards, ath, 6-3, 200, Trinity Christian School, Lubbock, Texas

Braylon Rigsby, dl, 6-2, 287, Woodville, Woodville, Texas

Jordan Sanford, s, 5-11, 185, Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas

Dylan Shaw, ol, 6-4, 300, Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi, Texas

Daniel Sill, ol, 6-5, 290, A&M Consolidated, College Station, Texas

Dylan Spencer, dl, 6-4, 240, C.E. King, Houston, Texas

Marquez Stevenson, cb, 6-0, 170, Captain Shreve, Shreveport, La.

Jake Strong, qb, 6-2, 200, Northwest, Justin, Texas

Kelby Valsin, wr, 6-1, 180, Bowie, Arlington, Texas

Amier Washington, dl, 6-2, 245, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Orange, Texas

Tyrone West, wr, 6-1, 190, Humble, Humble, Texas

Anquan Willis, ath, 6-0, 220, Rider, Wichita Falls, Texas

UCLA

Grant Buckey, dl, 6-5, 265, Liberty, Bakersfield, Calif.

Isaiah Carlson, ath, 6-2, 220, Ferndale, Ferndale, Wash.

Luke Duncan, qb, 6-6, 185, Miramonte, Orinda, Calif.

Tre Edwards, lb, 6-1, 220, Mater Dei Catholic, Chula Vista, Calif.

A.J. Fuimaono, dl, 6-3, 280, Liberty, Henderson, Nev.

Grant Gray, wr, 6-3, 180, Norco, Norco, Calif.

R.J. Jones, s, 6-1, 195, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Ty Lee, s, 6-3, 190, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Solomone Malafu, lb, 6-1, 225, Kapaa, Kapaa, Hawaii

Jeremiah McClure, wr, 6-2, 195, Mater Dei Catholic, Chula Vista, Calif.

Dante Moore, qb, 6-2, 210, Martin Luther King, Detroit, Mich.

Donavyn Pellot, ath, 6-2, 210, Silverado, Las Vegas, Nev.

Tavake Tuikolovatu, ol, 6-6, 300, Summit, Fontana, Calif.

Utah

Roger Alderman, ol, 6-5, 275, Sonora, Sonora, Calif.

CJ Blocker, cb, 6-0, 165, New Caney, New Caney, Texas

Owen Chambliss, lb, 6-2, 205, Centennial, Corona, Calif.

Hunter Clegg, edge, 6-4, 235, American Fork, American Fork, Utah

Spencer Fano, ol, 6-5, 270, Timpview, Provo, Utah

Brock Fonoimoana, s, 6-1, 190, Kahuku, Kahuku, Hawaii

Johnathan Hall, lb, 6-0, 220, Katy, Katy, Texas

Mateaki Helu, ath, 6-0, 200, Stansbury, Tooele, Utah

Mack Howard, qb, 6-2, 185, Oxford, Oxford, Miss.

C.J. Jacobsen, te, 6-5, 230, Rocky Mountain , Meridian, Idaho

Jonah Leaea, edge, 6-4, 230, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.

Caleb Lomu, ol, 6-5, 260, Highland, Gilbert, Ariz.

Mikey Matthews, wr, 5-10, 185, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Michael Mitchell, rb, 6-0, 195, Middleburg, Middleburg, Fla.

Stanley Raass, dl, 6-1, 290, Kahuku, Kahuku, Hawaii

John Randle Jr., rb, 6-0, 185, Heights, Wichita, Kan.

Smith Snowden, cb, 5-10, 175, Skyridge, Lehi, Utah

Dijon Stanley, ath, 6-1, 175, Granada Hills , Granada Hills, Calif.

Daidren Zipperer, wr, 6-1, 170, Lakeland, Lakeland, Fla.

Utah St.

Vanderbilt

Sedrick Alexander, rb, 5-8, 190, LBJ, Austin, Texas

Deago Benson, rb, 6-0, 200, Midlothian, Midlothian, Texas

Ethan Crisp, lb, 6-3, 205, Mount Juliet, Mount Juliet, Tenn.

Jalen Gilbert, s, 6-1, 185, Round Rock, Round Rock, Texas

Ted Gregoire, dl, 6-6, 275, Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J.

Evan Herrmann, edge, 6-6, 210, Hamilton, Sussex, Wis.

Martel Hight, cb, 5-11, 161, Rome, Rome, Ga.

London Humphreys, wr, 6-2, 195, CPA, Nashville, Tenn.

Kamrean Johnson, te, 6-5, 215, Theodore, Theodore, Ala.

Dante Kelly, ath, 6-2, 195, Leflore County, Itta Bena, Miss.

Barrett Maddox, ol, 6-6, 280, Clinton, Clinton, Tenn.

Anthony Miles, ol, 6-5, 285, Ramsay, Birmingham, Ala.

AJ Newberry, rb, 6-0, 200, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas

Duran Parish, wr, 5-11, 169, Biloxi, Biloxi, Miss.

Jailen Ruth, lb, 6-3, 195, Hawthorne, Hawthorne, Fla.

Misael Sandoval, ol, 6-6, 325, St. Augustine, San Diego, Calif.

Junior Sherrill, wr, 5-10, 175, Lipscomb Academy, Nashville, Tenn.

Cooper Starks, ol, 6-5, 325, Girard, Girard, Ill.

Brock Taylor, K, 6-2, 160, Knoxville Catholic, Knoxville, Tenn.

De’Marion Thomas, dl, 6-3, 330, Union, Tulsa, Okla.

MORE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.