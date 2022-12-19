MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Castaneda scores 33, Akron defeats Maine 87-55

The Associated Press

December 19, 2022, 9:36 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda scored 33 points and Akron beat Maine 87-55 on Monday night.

Castaneda shot 11 for 15 (7 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Zips (7-4). Enrique Freeman scored 14 with eight rebounds. Trendon Hankerson scored 12.

The Black Bears (6-5) were led by Kristians Feierbergs and Kellen Tynes with 10 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

