2022 MLB Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool

NEW YORK (AP) — The aloocation of the 2022 Major League Baseball pre-arbitration bonus pool, as determined by the collective bargaining agreement. An eligible player gets $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team. A player is eligible to receive a bonus for only one award per year, for the highest amount eligible for. The remaining money is allocated by a WAR formula:
|Dylan Cease
|$2,457,426
|Yordan Alvarez
|2,381,143
|Alek Manoah
|2,191,023
|Zac Gallen
|1,670,875
|Julio Rodríguez
|1,550,850
|Michael Harris II
|1,361,435
|Emmanuel Clase
|1,354,962
|Andrés Giménez
|1,308,805
|Adley Rutschman
|1,177,555
|Kyle Tucker
|1,146,555
|Spencer Strider
|1,077,294
|Will Smith
|973,374
|Ryan Helsley
|865,011
|Sean Murphy
|721,106
|Tommy Edman
|712,375
|Steven Kwan
|630,114
|Bo Bichette
|621,887
|Alejando Kirk
|602,334
|Nestor Cortes
|597,831
|Logan Webb
|572,075
|Shane McClanahan
|563,144
|Cal Raleigh
|558,504
|Daulton Varsho
|546,873
|Nico Hoerner
|541,479
|Triston McKenzie
|531,152
|Tony Gonsolin
|529,938
|Taylor Ward
|490,967
|Jake Cronenworth
|477,640
|Kyle Wright
|477,143
|Cristian Javier
|466,489
|Nate Lowe
|455,387
|Cedric Mullins
|454,972
|Jose Trevino
|446,633
|Patrick Sandoval
|432,834
|Logan Gilbert
|421,488
|Brady Singer
|421,437
|Jeremy Peña
|417,247
|Drew Rasmussen
|415,202
|Ty France
|410,416
|Brendan Donovan
|400,441
|Jonah Heim
|400,296
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|391,331
|Randy Arozarena
|365,073
|Evan Phillips
|359,470
|Lars Nootbaar
|343,687
|Jorge Mateo
|335,368
|Jazz Chisholm
|333,249
|Thairo Estrada
|328,465
|Ramón Urias
|326,718
|Santiago Espinal
|314,129
|Gavin Lux
|312,331
|Jhoan Durán
|311,628
|Josh Rojas
|308,895
|Jordan Romano
|305,961
|Devin Williams
|305,592
|Ranger Suárez
|304,294
|Jason Adam
|303,534
|Chas McCormick
|302,801
|George Kirby
|300,224
|Tarik Skubal
|293,739
|Wander Franco
|292,784
|Jesús Luzardo
|288,794
|Isaac Paredes
|287,867
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|287,683
|Andrés Muñoz
|287,385
|Reid Detmers
|284,691
|Trayce Thompson
|283,904
|Jake McCarthy
|283,196
|Justin Steele
|283,127
|Dean Kremer
|280,627
|Félix Bautista
|280,022
|William Contreras
|273,244
|Luis Robert
|272,563
|Luis García
|270,378
|Nick Lodolo
|266,867
|Joe Ryan
|265,573
|Michael King
|261,910
|Mitch Keller
|252,104
|Brendan Rodgers
|249,480
|Seby Zavala
|249,421
|Joey Meneses
|247,462
|John Schreiber
|245,152
|Tyrone Taylor
|242,492
|Jimmy Herget
|241,071
|Alexis Díaz
|241,048
|Dylan Carlson
|240,601
|Seth Brown
|237,777
|Ryan Mountcastle
|234,238
|Scott Effross
|233,457
|Jose Siri
|228,027
|Hunter Greene
|222,250
|Nick Gordon
|217,931
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|217,121
|Austin Hays
|216,943
|Cionel Pérez
|216,645
|Sam Haggerty
|216,033
|José Miranda
|208,599
|Luis Rengifo
|207,654
|Cole Irvin
|201,978
|Trent Grisham
|201,700
