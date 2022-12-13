2022 MLB Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool

NEW YORK (AP) — The aloocation of the 2022 Major League Baseball pre-arbitration bonus pool, as determined by the collective…

NEW YORK (AP) — The aloocation of the 2022 Major League Baseball pre-arbitration bonus pool, as determined by the collective bargaining agreement. An eligible player gets $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team. A player is eligible to receive a bonus for only one award per year, for the highest amount eligible for. The remaining money is allocated by a WAR formula:

Dylan Cease $2,457,426 Yordan Alvarez 2,381,143 Alek Manoah 2,191,023 Zac Gallen 1,670,875 Julio Rodríguez 1,550,850 Michael Harris II 1,361,435 Emmanuel Clase 1,354,962 Andrés Giménez 1,308,805 Adley Rutschman 1,177,555 Kyle Tucker 1,146,555 Spencer Strider 1,077,294 Will Smith 973,374 Ryan Helsley 865,011 Sean Murphy 721,106 Tommy Edman 712,375 Steven Kwan 630,114 Bo Bichette 621,887 Alejando Kirk 602,334 Nestor Cortes 597,831 Logan Webb 572,075 Shane McClanahan 563,144 Cal Raleigh 558,504 Daulton Varsho 546,873 Nico Hoerner 541,479 Triston McKenzie 531,152 Tony Gonsolin 529,938 Taylor Ward 490,967 Jake Cronenworth 477,640 Kyle Wright 477,143 Cristian Javier 466,489 Nate Lowe 455,387 Cedric Mullins 454,972 Jose Trevino 446,633 Patrick Sandoval 432,834 Logan Gilbert 421,488 Brady Singer 421,437 Jeremy Peña 417,247 Drew Rasmussen 415,202 Ty France 410,416 Brendan Donovan 400,441 Jonah Heim 400,296 Ke’Bryan Hayes 391,331 Randy Arozarena 365,073 Evan Phillips 359,470 Lars Nootbaar 343,687 Jorge Mateo 335,368 Jazz Chisholm 333,249 Thairo Estrada 328,465 Ramón Urias 326,718 Santiago Espinal 314,129 Gavin Lux 312,331 Jhoan Durán 311,628 Josh Rojas 308,895 Jordan Romano 305,961 Devin Williams 305,592 Ranger Suárez 304,294 Jason Adam 303,534 Chas McCormick 302,801 George Kirby 300,224 Tarik Skubal 293,739 Wander Franco 292,784 Jesús Luzardo 288,794 Isaac Paredes 287,867 Bobby Witt Jr. 287,683 Andrés Muñoz 287,385 Reid Detmers 284,691 Trayce Thompson 283,904 Jake McCarthy 283,196 Justin Steele 283,127 Dean Kremer 280,627 Félix Bautista 280,022 William Contreras 273,244 Luis Robert 272,563 Luis García 270,378 Nick Lodolo 266,867 Joe Ryan 265,573 Michael King 261,910 Mitch Keller 252,104 Brendan Rodgers 249,480 Seby Zavala 249,421 Joey Meneses 247,462 John Schreiber 245,152 Tyrone Taylor 242,492 Jimmy Herget 241,071 Alexis Díaz 241,048 Dylan Carlson 240,601 Seth Brown 237,777 Ryan Mountcastle 234,238 Scott Effross 233,457 Jose Siri 228,027 Hunter Greene 222,250 Nick Gordon 217,931 Vinnie Pasquantino 217,121 Austin Hays 216,943 Cionel Pérez 216,645 Sam Haggerty 216,033 José Miranda 208,599 Luis Rengifo 207,654 Cole Irvin 201,978 Trent Grisham 201,700

