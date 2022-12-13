MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
2022 MLB Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool

The Associated Press

December 13, 2022, 1:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The aloocation of the 2022 Major League Baseball pre-arbitration bonus pool, as determined by the collective bargaining agreement. An eligible player gets $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team. A player is eligible to receive a bonus for only one award per year, for the highest amount eligible for. The remaining money is allocated by a WAR formula:

Dylan Cease $2,457,426
Yordan Alvarez 2,381,143
Alek Manoah 2,191,023
Zac Gallen 1,670,875
Julio Rodríguez 1,550,850
Michael Harris II 1,361,435
Emmanuel Clase 1,354,962
Andrés Giménez 1,308,805
Adley Rutschman 1,177,555
Kyle Tucker 1,146,555
Spencer Strider 1,077,294
Will Smith 973,374
Ryan Helsley 865,011
Sean Murphy 721,106
Tommy Edman 712,375
Steven Kwan 630,114
Bo Bichette 621,887
Alejando Kirk 602,334
Nestor Cortes 597,831
Logan Webb 572,075
Shane McClanahan 563,144
Cal Raleigh 558,504
Daulton Varsho 546,873
Nico Hoerner 541,479
Triston McKenzie 531,152
Tony Gonsolin 529,938
Taylor Ward 490,967
Jake Cronenworth 477,640
Kyle Wright 477,143
Cristian Javier 466,489
Nate Lowe 455,387
Cedric Mullins 454,972
Jose Trevino 446,633
Patrick Sandoval 432,834
Logan Gilbert 421,488
Brady Singer 421,437
Jeremy Peña 417,247
Drew Rasmussen 415,202
Ty France 410,416
Brendan Donovan 400,441
Jonah Heim 400,296
Ke’Bryan Hayes 391,331
Randy Arozarena 365,073
Evan Phillips 359,470
Lars Nootbaar 343,687
Jorge Mateo 335,368
Jazz Chisholm 333,249
Thairo Estrada 328,465
Ramón Urias 326,718
Santiago Espinal 314,129
Gavin Lux 312,331
Jhoan Durán 311,628
Josh Rojas 308,895
Jordan Romano 305,961
Devin Williams 305,592
Ranger Suárez 304,294
Jason Adam 303,534
Chas McCormick 302,801
George Kirby 300,224
Tarik Skubal 293,739
Wander Franco 292,784
Jesús Luzardo 288,794
Isaac Paredes 287,867
Bobby Witt Jr. 287,683
Andrés Muñoz 287,385
Reid Detmers 284,691
Trayce Thompson 283,904
Jake McCarthy 283,196
Justin Steele 283,127
Dean Kremer 280,627
Félix Bautista 280,022
William Contreras 273,244
Luis Robert 272,563
Luis García 270,378
Nick Lodolo 266,867
Joe Ryan 265,573
Michael King 261,910
Mitch Keller 252,104
Brendan Rodgers 249,480
Seby Zavala 249,421
Joey Meneses 247,462
John Schreiber 245,152
Tyrone Taylor 242,492
Jimmy Herget 241,071
Alexis Díaz 241,048
Dylan Carlson 240,601
Seth Brown 237,777
Ryan Mountcastle 234,238
Scott Effross 233,457
Jose Siri 228,027
Hunter Greene 222,250
Nick Gordon 217,931
Vinnie Pasquantino 217,121
Austin Hays 216,943
Cionel Pérez 216,645
Sam Haggerty 216,033
José Miranda 208,599
Luis Rengifo 207,654
Cole Irvin 201,978
Trent Grisham 201,700

