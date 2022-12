2022 Minnesota High School Football Tournament

Class 6A Quarterfinal Thursday, Nov. 10 At Park Center High School Eden Prairie 28, Shakopee 12 At Stillwater High School…

Class 6A Quarterfinal Thursday, Nov. 10 At Park Center High School

Eden Prairie 28, Shakopee 12

At Stillwater High School

Rosemount 27, Centennial 0

Friday, Nov. 11 At Eden Prairie High School

Lakeville South 37, Stillwater 14

At Chanhassen High School

Maple Grove 24, East Ridge 17

Semifinal At U.S. Bank Stadium Thursday, Nov. 17

Maple Grove 14, Lakeville South 7

Friday, Nov. 18

Rosemount 14, Eden Prairie 10

Championship Friday, Dec. 2 At U.S. Bank Stadium

Maple Grove 27, Rosemount 10

Class 5A Quarterfinal Saturday, Nov. 12 At Woodbury High School

OT Mahtomedi 20, St. Thomas Academy 14,

At Maple Grove High School

Elk River 44, vs. Moorhead 20

At Prior Lake High School

Mankato West 20, Rochester Mayo 17

At Osseo High School

Rogers 34, Robbinsdale Armstrong 23

Semifinal U.S. Bank Stadium Friday, Nov. 18

Elk River 38, Mahtomedi 21

Saturday, Nov. 19

Mankato West 14, Rogers 10

Championship Saturday, Dec. 3 At U.S. Bank Stadium

Elk River 29, Mankato West 26

Class 4A Quarterfinal Thursday, Nov. 10 At Forest Lake High School

Simley 46, Chisago Lakes 14

At Blaine High School

Rocori 22, North Branch 12

At Lakeville South High School

Hutchinson 60, Stewartville 22

At Osseo High School

Zimmerman 51, Holy Angels 6

Semifinal At U.S. Bank Stadium Thursday, Nov. 17

Simley 17, Rocori 16

Friday, Nov. 18

Hutchinson 42, Zimmerman 28

Championship Friday, Dec. 2 At U.S. Bank Stadium

Simley 34, Hutchinson 24

Class 3A Quarterfinal Thursday, Nov. 10 At Hastings High School

Watertown-Mayer 34, Cannon Falls 30

At Elk River High School

New London-Spicer 18, Milaca 14

Saturday, Nov. 12 At Burnsville High School

Fairmont 49, St. Croix Lutheran 7

At Brainerd High School

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 21, Esko 17

Semifinal At U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 19

DGF 16, Fairmont 7

New London-Spicer 33, Watertown-Mayer 28

Championship Saturday, Dec. 3 At U.S. Bank Stadium

New London-Spicer 27, DGF 26

Class 2A Quarterfinal Thursday, Nov. 10 At St. Anthony High School

Jackson County Central 27, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

At St. Cloud Tech High School

Barnesville 21, Moose Lake/Willow River 0

At Rochester Mayo High School

Chatfield 35, Blue Earth Area 6

At Monticello High School

Eden Valley-Watkins 14, Sauk Centre 7

Semifinal At U.S. Bank Stadium Friday, Nov. 18

Barnesville 41, Jackson County Central 12

Chatfield 27, Eden Valley-Watkins 12

Championship Friday, Dec. 2 At U.S. Bank Stadium

Barnesville 35, Chatfield 20

Class A Quarterfinal Friday, Nov. 11 At Crown College

Springfield 28, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6

At Brainerd High School

Deer River 26, Mahnomen-Waubun 14

At Jordan High School

Fillmore Central 18, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 16

At Alexandria High School

Minneota 35, Breckenridge 7

Semifinal Saturday, Nov. 19 At U.S. Bank Stadium

Springfield 54, Deer River 30

Minneota 28, Fillmore Central 27

Championship Friday, Dec. 2 At U.S. Bank Stadium

Minneota 38, Springfield 21

Nine Man Quarterfinal Thursday, Nov. 10 At Buffalo High School

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 37, Red Rock Central 0

At Macalester College High School

Spring Grove 40, Hancock 22

Friday, Nov. 11 At Moorhead High School

Mountain Iron-Buhl 42, Kittson County Central 28

At Grand Rapids High School

Fertile-Beltrami 22, Ogilvie 6

Semifinal At U.S. Bank Stadium Thursday, Nov. 17

Mountain Iron-Buhl 36, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 15

Spring Grove 27, Fertile-Beltrami 6

Championship Saturday, Dec. 3 At U.S. Bank Stadium

Mountain Iron-Buhl 28, Spring Grove 25<<

