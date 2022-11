World Cup Glance

GROUP STAGE GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands…

GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

GP W D L GF GA Pts Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Sunday, Nov. 20

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 21

Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m.

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m.

GROUP B

GP W D L GF GA Pts England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Monday, Nov. 21

England vs. Iran, 8 a.m.

United States vs. Wales, 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m.

England vs. United States, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Wales vs. England, 2 p.m.

Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m.

GROUP C

GP W D L GF GA Pts Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m.

Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m.

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.

GROUP D

GP W D L GF GA Pts Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m.

France vs. Australia, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m.

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m.

Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m.

GROUP E

GP W D L GF GA Pts Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m.

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m.

Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m.

GROUP F

GP W D L GF GA Pts Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m.

Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m.

Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m.

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m.

GROUP G

GP W D L GF GA Pts Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m.

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m.

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m.

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m.

GROUP H

GP W D L GF GA Pts Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, Nov. 24

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m.

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m.

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m.

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.