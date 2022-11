Saturday, Nov. 12 SOUTH North Carolina 75, TCU 48 MIDWEST Cleveland St. 62, Hofstra 46 ___

Saturday, Nov. 12

SOUTH

North Carolina 75, TCU 48

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 62, Hofstra 46

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.