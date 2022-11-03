All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Quad City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|23
|14
|Huntsville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|15
|10
|Evansville
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|19
|25
|Knoxville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Pensacola
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|14
|12
|Roanoke
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|9
|Birmingham
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|11
|Peoria
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|14
|Vermilion County
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|12
|21
|Fayetteville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Macon
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
