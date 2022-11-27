Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 12:19 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 13 8 3 0 2 18 44 35
Evansville 14 8 4 2 0 18 49 45
Peoria 12 8 3 1 0 17 37 30
Birmingham 12 8 4 0 0 16 46 32
Quad City 13 8 5 0 0 16 37 30
Roanoke 12 6 5 1 0 14 34 27
Huntsville 12 7 5 0 0 14 33 32
Fayetteville 14 6 7 1 0 13 40 48
Pensacola 13 6 7 0 0 12 44 43
Macon 11 2 8 1 0 5 24 42
Vermilion County 12 2 9 1 0 5 24 48

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 2

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 1

Birmingham 3, Vermilion County 2

Evansville 3, Huntsville 1

Peoria 3, Quad City 0

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Knoxville 3

Macon 4, Fayetteville 2

Birmingham 7, Vermilion County 2

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

