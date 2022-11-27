All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|13
|8
|3
|0
|2
|18
|44
|35
|Evansville
|14
|8
|4
|2
|0
|18
|49
|45
|Peoria
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|37
|30
|Birmingham
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|46
|32
|Quad City
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|37
|30
|Roanoke
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|34
|27
|Huntsville
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|33
|32
|Fayetteville
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|13
|40
|48
|Pensacola
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|44
|43
|Macon
|11
|2
|8
|1
|0
|5
|24
|42
|Vermilion County
|12
|2
|9
|1
|0
|5
|24
|48
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Pensacola 2
Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 1
Birmingham 3, Vermilion County 2
Evansville 3, Huntsville 1
Peoria 3, Quad City 0
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola 4, Knoxville 3
Macon 4, Fayetteville 2
Birmingham 7, Vermilion County 2
Peoria 3, Quad City 2
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.
Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
